Rangers Update Exchange and Refund Policy for April Game Tickets

The Texas Rangers have updated their exchange and refund policy for single game tickets during the month of April.

There would have been 18 home games played up by now, including Opening Day.

Individuals with Opening Day tickets should hold onto their tickets for a future Opening Day game to be announced.

Individuals who purchased tickets for the other 17 games can call or go online to speak with a ticket representative to get a full refund or hold the money for another ticket.

The Texas Rangers are offering the same number of tickets (up to four) to a non-premier games during the 2020 season for individuals who would like to apply their ticket purchases toward future Texas Rangers home games.

Individuals who would like to request a refund on their ticket purchase can click here to start the refund process with an email that should include the following information: