Rangers Reliever Brett Martin On Injured List Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Texas Rangers reliever Brett Martin has been placed on the injured list because of his positive test for the coronavirus before the start of their summer camp.

The move Thursday came eight days before the Rangers open their season at home against Colorado.

Martin, already at higher risk for COVID-19 because he has Type 1 diabetes, had a positive test during intake testing two weeks ago. He experienced mild symptoms of the disease including congestion and fatigue.

Because Martin is on the injured list due to the coronavirus, he doesn't count toward the team's 40-man roster list while on the IL. The Rangers were at 38 players after the move with Martin.

The 25-year-old lefty was 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA while pitching in 51 games as a rookie last season.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo also tested positive for the coronavirus during intake testing. While the All-Star outfielder had no symptoms, he missed the first week of workouts before returning Saturday.