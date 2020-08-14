Texas Rangers

Rangers Put RHP Volquez on 45-Day IL With Oblique Strain

By The Associated Press

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers veteran right-hander Edinson Volquez has been put on the 45-day injured list with a right oblique strain, effectively ending his season.

The Rangers made the announcement Thursday when they had an off day. A corresponding roster move will be made before Friday’s game at Colorado.

Volquez (2-1, 6.35 ERA) sustained the injury when working the fifth inning Tuesday against Seattle. The 37-year-old right-hander won in relief, getting one out and allowing a hit and a walk.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

fc dallas 9 mins ago

FC Dallas Fires Back at ‘Racist Comments and Death Threats' After Team's Anthem Kneel

Dallas Stars 1 hour ago

Stars Get Late Goal for 5-4 Win Over Flames to Even Series

With his win in relief Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, Volquez got his first big league victory since 2017 with Miami, and his first for the Rangers since 2007. That was 4,719 days between wins for Texas, easily a club record.

He is 95-89 with a 4.45 ERA in 294 career games (273 starts) with Texas (2005-07; 2019-20), Cincinnati (2008-11), San Diego (2012-2013), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013), Pittsburgh (2014), Kansas City (2015-16) and Miami (2017).

After going 4-8 for Miami in 2017 before Tommy John surgery, he returned as a free agent to Texas, where he spent 2018 rehabbing and then spent much of last season on the injured list with elbow issues. He made his big league debut with Texas in 2005.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersbaseballMLB
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us