Rangers Take Vanderbilt Pitcher Jack Leiter With No. 2 Pick in MLB Draft

The Texas Rangers selected Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter with the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night.

Leiter, the son of former big leaguer Al Leiter, went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 18 starts last season, helping the Commodores to a College World Series berth.

The right-hander struck out 179 and walked 45 in 110 innings pitched.

Leiter, 21, threw 16 2/3 consecutive no-hit innings in March, no-hitting South Carolina on March 20 and tossing seven hitless innings on March 26 at Missouri.

The Pittsburgh Pirates held the first pick in the draft and picked Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

After the league slimmed the draft from 40 rounds to five last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will go 20 rounds spread over three days.

The draft opened Sunday night with the first 36 selections on tap. Fans were allowed to watch the event in person for the first time, and a smattering of onlookers booed loudly when Manfred took the stage. Previous drafts were held at MLB Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey, which only had room for media and small groups of friends and family.

