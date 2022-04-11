Rangers Celebrate 50 Years in Arlington Throughout 2022 Season

The Texas Rangers moved to Arlington from Washington D.C. 50 years ago this season and the team will mark the anniversary throughout the season with a number of celebrations.

The Rangers, formerly the Washington Senators, came to Arlington in the spring of 1972 thanks to then-Mayor Tom Vandergriff. The team played their first game on the road on April 15, a 1-0 loss to the Angels. Six days later they would have their home opener at Arlington Stadium, a 7-6 win over the Angels.

This season the team will wear a 50th-anniversary logo on their right sleeve. They'll also "turn back the clock" by wearing the team's home uniform from 1972 for five different games in 2022, beginning with the Saturday, April 30 contest versus Atlanta. The schedule (subject to change) also includes Saturday, June 25 vs. Washington, Saturday, Aug. 13 vs. Seattle, Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Cleveland, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 vs. the New York Yankees.

Other celebrations include a commemoration of the first game to be held April 15-16, which will include a number of former players in attendance including Rangers Hall of Famers Tom Grieve, Toby Harrah, Ferguson Jenkins, Jim Sundberg, Al Oliver, Jeff Burroughs, and Dick Bosman, who started that first game in Anaheim on April 15, 1972.

The New Era Alumni Autograph Alley on the Globe Life Field main concourse will feature Burroughs, Harrah, and Oliver on Friday, April 15 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and Bosman, Jenkins, and Sundberg on Saturday, April 16 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

FACING NOLAN DOCUMENTARY

As previously announced, the Rangers, in conjunction with The Ranch Productions and Utopia will be the location of the first major public screening of Facing Nolan, the new documentary about the life and career of legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who played his final five seasons in Arlington from 1989-93.

The 105-minute documentary will be shown on the in-park video boards following the Rangers' 1:35 p.m. game with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 1, which is the 31st anniversary of Ryan's seventh and final no-hitter in 1991 against Toronto at Arlington Stadium. Tickets for the May 1 game include the screening of Facing Nolan, plus an on-field Q and A with Ryan and Rangers Hall of Fame public address announcer Chuck Morgan.

OTHER RANGERS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

Dedicated Web page: The Rangers will launch a dedicated web page early next week to include original content and information on the team's 50th-anniversary activities.

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Plaques Display: The bronze plaques for the 24 members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame have been relocated to the plaza outside the Northeast entrance to Globe Life Field. This new permanent installation on a limestone base marks the first time that the Rangers Hall of Fame plaques have ever been on public display outside the ballpark.

Arlington Street Banners: A number of current and former Rangers will be featured on a series of street banners to be located in the vicinity of Globe Life Field on Randol Mill Road, Stadium Drive, and Cowboys Way.

Commemorative Poster Series: The Rangers have collaborated with local artists to create a series of five limited edition 50th anniversary commemorative posters. Only 100 of each poster will be produced and sold at the Rangers Authentics kiosk at Globe Life Field with the proceeds benefitting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. The first poster has been produced by Warstic Sports Founder Ben Jenkins and will be available for sale at the Rangers-Angels game on Saturday, April 16. Additional posters will be released throughout the 2022 season.

Texas Rangers

Shoe Collaboration: The Rangers are also partnering with Texas artist Jake Danklefs to create three pairs of custom Nike shoes, one each representing the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s Rangers that will be utilized in three social media sweepstakes during the season. More information will be available at a later date.

50th Anniversary Concession Items: The Rangers and their foodservice and retail partner at Globe Life Field Delaware North have created 50th-anniversary souvenir cups and popcorn buckets that will be available at concession stands this season. In addition, the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s themed souvenir cups will be available during selected 2022 homestands.

Promotional giveaways: As previously announced, the club's 50th Anniversary promotional giveaways will include bobbleheads of Adrian Beltre, Juan Gonzalez, Ivan Rodriguez, Nolan Ryan, Jim Sundberg, Michael Young, and a special mystery bobblehead to be distributed at the final Sunday home game on September 25. The 50th Anniversary Bobbleheads are designed to reflect the "old-time look" of Bobbleheads of the 1970s. In addition, sets of Rangers baseball cards for each of the five decades, a commemorative Nolan Ryan pitching rubber, and a 50th anniversary Mt. Crushmore statue featuring the top four home run hitters in club history: Gonzalez, Rafael Palmeiro, Ivan Rodriguez, and Beltre will be among the items honoring the team's 50 years in Texas.