Prosper Police Say They Could Not Verify Report of Party at Dak Prescott’s Home

Prosper police responded to Dak Prescott's residence Friday night after a report that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was throwing a party.

In a statement, Assistant Police Chief Scott Brewer said the officer who responded was unable to verify the report of a party so he "reminded the resident" of the CDC guidelines, such as for social distancing.

"The Town of Prosper continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders," the statement said. "As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents."

TMZ first published reports of the party Saturday.