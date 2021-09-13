Dallas Wings

Plum Scores 26 of Her 30 Points in 2nd Half, Aces Beat Wings

Kelsey Plum
Kelsey Plum scored 26 of her 30 points in the second half, A'ja Wilson had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 85-75 on Monday.

The Aces trailed 51-41 midway through the third quarter before closing on a 20-6 run for a 61-57 advantage. Wilson made a hook shot in the lane with 1:13 remaining in the third for Las Vegas' first lead, 57-55, since 4-2.

Plum made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possession to extend the lead to 75-64 with 5:27 left in the fourth. Plum finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from distance. She also had five assists.

Riquna Williams added 16 points for Las Vegas (22-8), which was without Liz Cambage. Las Vegas can clinch a double-bye in the playoffs with one win in its final two games.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 23 points in the first half for Dallas (13-18). Allisha Gray added 15 points and Marina Mabrey had 14. Dallas was without Satou Sabally (12.4 points per game), Isabelle Harrison (10.8), and Moriah Jefferson.

Ogunbowale made three of Dallas' five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Wings jumped out to a 29-19 lead.

