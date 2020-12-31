Pasadena Allows Rose Bowl Name to Be Used in Texas

The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena officials don't want the New Year's game relocated in the future.

Pasadena officials agreed to allow the Tournament of Roses to move the game to Arlington, Texas, on New Year's Day. No. 1 Alabama will play fourth-ranked Notre Dame in the first CFP semifinal at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.

The Tournament of Rose will pay the city $2 million to help Pasadena with its expenses and lost revenue as a result of the game being relocated.