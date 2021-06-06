college baseball

Oregon State Eliminates Host TCU 3-2, Reaches Regional Final

Justin Boyd had an RBI single in the ninth and No. 2 regional seed Oregon State upset No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU 3-2 in a Fort Worth Regional elimination game on Sunday.

Oregon State (36-23) advanced to the regional final to face third-seeded Dallas Baptist, which beat the Beavers 6-5 in their opener Friday. The Patriots can clinch the region Sunday night while Oregon State can force a decisive third meeting between the teams on Monday.

Kyle Dernedde led off the top of the ninth with a hit by pitch, stole second and scored on Boyd’s one-out single off TCU reliever Haylen Green (1-3).

The Oregon State bullpen gave up one hit and no runs over the final four innings. Jack Washburn (4-2) picked up the win after facing two batters to close out the eighth inning and Mitchell Verburg struck out the side in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Starter Charles King gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Horned Frogs (41-19).

