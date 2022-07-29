Oldest active NFL players and in league history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Being an athlete takes a heavy toll on the body, and that is especially true in the NFL.

Playing football is not something that the average player will do for a very long time. The physical, and mental, strain that the game takes on the human body is heavily strenuous. But there are some players that continue to defy Father Time and extend their careers in the league.

Here are some of the oldest players in the NFL entering the 2022-23 season.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Who is the oldest NFL player in 2022?

Tom Brady is not only the greatest quarterback of all time but he is also the oldest player entering the 2022-23 NFL regular season.

The six-time champion briefly retired this offseason after his 22nd season but announced in March he'll return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd year. He’s already making waves in training camp with a stellar touchdown pass to Julio Jones.

Brady, 44, will celebrate his 45th birthday on August 3.

Jason Peters, who turned 40 years old on January 22, is the second oldest NFL player ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The veteran free agent is currently waiting for a call from the right team to continue his NFL career, despite playing 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season.

Who is the oldest player in NFL history?

George Blanda is the oldest player to play in NFL history. Blanda was a quarterback and placekicker who played in the NFL for 26 seasons. He retired in 1975 at the age of 48.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri was the oldest active NFL player before Brady.

The NFL's all-time leading scorer announced his retirement on May 26, 2021 after 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He was 48 years old at the time.

Who is the oldest quarterback in the NFL?

Brady, who has appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them and led the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, is the oldest quarterback in the league.

Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers is the second-oldest active quarterback. Rodgers, 38, will be entering his 18th NFL season this fall.

Who is the oldest active player in the NFL other than Tom Brady?

Cleveland Browns punter Dustin Colquitt, who turned 40 on May 6, is looking to enter his 18th NFL season in 2022 as the 3rd-oldest player in the league. Like Peters, though, he is currently a free agent;

The two-time Pro Bowler ranks second in NFL history with 483 punts inside the 20-yard line. He won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, whom he spent the first 15 career years with.

Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee and San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould have a chance to join Peters and Colquitt in Club 40. Lee’s 40th birthday is approaching on August 11 and Gould will turn 40 on Dec. 6.

How many active NFL players are over 40 years old?

Brady, Peters and Colquitt are the only active players who are over 40 years old. Brady is the only one of them who is currently on a roster.