Officially licensed NFL Super Bowl puffer vest designed by 49ers wife to benefit North Texas charity

Counting down to Super Bowl Sunday and this year, there's been a lot of fashion buzz at games.

Some of the hottest coats have been spotted on the sidelines.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk is no longer the biggest star in his family. His wife Kristin's designs went viral after Taylor Swift wore a custom puffer jacket with boyfriend Travis Kelce's jersey number and name on it that the Niners wife designed for the Kansas City Chiefs' wild-card round clash against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Kristin Juszczyk has been making custom designs for several years, and now with an official licensing deal, Juszczyk will be working even harder to produce outfits for her husband, his teammates and the wives of other big-time stars ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, as she has been this season.

The 29-year-old debuted her first piece of official NFL-licensed apparel on Wednesday, sharing a video of a puffer vest designed to commemorate the big game between the 49ers and the Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday. The puffer vest has been created as a nod to the game's designated color palette. It is padded with plum-colored material and a metallic lilac lining with the number 58 - marking the edition of this week's Super Bowl - in a purple and red marble print.

This specific puffer will have a special North Texas connection. She is taking her design to Frisco to raise awareness for breast cancer.

"I did make these Super Bowl puffer vests and they're team-neutral. We're launching them at an auction and I'm gonna donate all proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. I just feel like this is my mom and I just need to give back in some way" said Juszczyk.

She lost her mother at 18 and says her skyrocketing success feels "divine."

“What Kristin is able to do is offer a tangible expression of hope through her fashion," said Ashley Miller, Director of Public Relations. "I mean when you look at a vest, you may not see life-saving mammograms, you may not see chemo and radiation and support groups but that's exactly what we're going to be able to provide by tackling breast cancer together.”

The donation will help put the spotlight on the second most common cancer among women.

The auction is live through Saturday night at 10:59 CT.