North Texas SC Kicks Off Season July 25 at Globe Life Park

North Texas SC will kick off its season at 8 p.m. on July 25 at Globe Life Park against Forward Madison FC.

The reserve team for FC Dallas, North Texas SC will defend their USL League One title in its home opener.

Globe Life Park will be open to fans at a reduced capacity and safety guidelines, including required masks or face coverings for all fans in attendance.

North Texas SC will head to Nebraska to play Union Omaha at Werner Park on Aug. 1.