college basketball

North Texas Clinches Conference USA Title With Win Over Western Kentucky

NBC 5 Sports

Thomas Bell made a dunk with 2:03 left in overtime to propel North Texas to a 78-72 win over Western Kentucky on Sunday.

The win over the second-place Hilltoppers clinched Conference USA for the Mean Green.

Capping a second half that featured four ties and three lead changes, the Mean Green's Javion Hamlet hit a pair of free throws to even the contest at 63 with 2:17 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 9 mins ago

Rangers’ Kluber Pitches for 1st Time Since Broken Arm

sports podcast 3 hours ago

NBC 5 Sports Podcast: Episode 16

Javion Hamlet had 25 points to lead the Mean Green. Thomas Bell had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (20-10, 14-3 Conference USA), Umoja Gibson scored 12 and Zachary Simmons had nine rebounds.

Taveion Hollingsworth scored 22 points for the Hilltoppers (19-10, 12-5). Carson Williams added 19 with nine rebounds and six assists and Josh Anderson scored 16.

This article tagged under:

college basketball
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us