North Texas Clinches Conference USA Title With Win Over Western Kentucky

Thomas Bell made a dunk with 2:03 left in overtime to propel North Texas to a 78-72 win over Western Kentucky on Sunday.
The win over the second-place Hilltoppers clinched Conference USA for the Mean Green.
Capping a second half that featured four ties and three lead changes, the Mean Green's Javion Hamlet hit a pair of free throws to even the contest at 63 with 2:17 remaining in regulation to force overtime.
Javion Hamlet had 25 points to lead the Mean Green. Thomas Bell had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (20-10, 14-3 Conference USA), Umoja Gibson scored 12 and Zachary Simmons had nine rebounds.
Taveion Hollingsworth scored 22 points for the Hilltoppers (19-10, 12-5). Carson Williams added 19 with nine rebounds and six assists and Josh Anderson scored 16.