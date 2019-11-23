No. 8 Oklahoma Holds on, Beats TCU

Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more and No. 8 Oklahoma beat TCU 28-24 on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Hurts ran for 173 yards and passed for 145. He became the third Oklahoma quarterback to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season.

Kennedy Brooks added 149 yards rushing for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1, No. 9 CFP), who kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Max Duggan rushed for 92 and a touchdown for the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5), who missed a chance to become bowl eligible.

Oklahoma won its 20th consecutive November game dating to 2014. The Sooners outgained the Horned Frogs 511 yards to 204, but turned the ball over three times.

Oklahoma ran out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-10 at halftime. Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before the break.

The Sooners led 28-17 and looked ready to put the Horned Frogs away, but Vernon Scott intercepted Hurts and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown, and TCU cut Oklahoma's lead to 28-24 with 12:43 to play.

The Sooners drove again, and Hurts broke a long run before Nook Bradford ripped the ball out of his arm and gained possession in one fluid motion inside the TCU 10rd line.

TCU drove inside Oklahoma territory, but Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted Duggan's pass with 1:41 to play.

Oklahoma needed a first down to put the game out of reach. On third-and-short, Hurts ran up the middle and was awarded the first down. Upon review, the decision stood.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: It was the Horned Frogs' fifth loss by seven points or fewer this season. The passing offense was nearly non-existent, with Duggan completing just 7 of 21 passes for 65 yards.

Oklahoma: The Sooners, coming off a big win over Baylor, hung on again. Oklahoma's last three wins have been by one, three and four points. Oklahoma's defense played lights out and never let TCU get comfortable.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma could move up with No. 6 Oregon's loss to Arizona State.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts West Virginia.

Oklahoma visits in-state rival Oklahoma State.