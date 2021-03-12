college basketball

No. 11 Kansas Withdraws From Big 12 Tournament After Positive COVID-19 Test

The move sends No. 13 Texas to the Big 12 championship game

FILE: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks talks with a player during the first half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 11 Kansas withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the men's basketball program, sending No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols.

They managed to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals without them.
Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.

It's unclear whether the positive test came from a player or staff member.

Kansas would need to return seven consecutive days of negative tests that produce at least five eligible players to participate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

