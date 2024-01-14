Skip Bayless throws away Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb jerseys in epic Cowboys rant

It's safe to say Skip Bayless is not happy about the Cowboys' one-and-done exit.

Dallas on Sunday lost at home for the first time this season when the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers won 48-32 in a stunning result.

The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed with Packers redshirt rookie Jordan Love outplaying the veteran Dak Prescott, who once again couldn't get it done under the lights.

After the game, Bayless took to social media to share his frustration. In a video posted on X, Bayless took turns throwing away multiple Cowboys items, including the jerseys of Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, regular logo shirts and a hat.

I am DONE with these gutless, heartless, playoff frauds.pic.twitter.com/IKYYHb2HZD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

After throwing away the cap at the end, he grabbed his head in frustration and sighed before walking away.

"I am DONE with these gutless, heartless, playoff frauds," Bayless captioned the post.

In previous posts before the video, Bayless made his thoughts on Dallas well-known.

"So much for ranks. So much for stats. So much for All-Pros. So much for point spread," Bayless wrote on X. "THE COWBOYS WERE GUTLESS, HEARTLESS, LEADERLESS FRAUDS WITH A QB AND HEAD COACH WHO COULDN'T BE TRUSTED WHEN IT MATTERED."

In a separate post, he directed his thoughts only on Parsons.

"Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best."

Parsons, who came into the game with 14 regular-season sacks and a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, logged just two tackles total (one solo) and one QB hit.

Lamb, one of the jerseys Bayless tossed, caught nine passes on 17 targets for 110 yards and no touchdowns, though most of Dallas' offensive production came in its 16-point fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach.