Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffers hyperextended knee, bone bruise after setting record

LaPorta was carted to the locker room with the knee injury in the second quarter on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions may have lost a key offensive weapon for the postseason.

Sam LaPorta -- who had just set the single-season record for receptions by a rookie tight end -- was carted off in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury. He was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out.

The injury occurred after LaPorta made a 5-yard catch on third-down, as his left foot appeared to get stuck in the turf while he was being tackled.

After the game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise -- which will likely cause him to miss some time. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the injury was "not as bad as it looked, but it's not good news.”

With the NFC North already clinched, the Lions had little to play for on Sunday. A win over the Minnesota Vikings, combined with a loss by the Dallas Cowboys, could've given them the NFC's No. 2 seed. But with Dallas facing the lowly Washington Commanders, the No. 3 seed was the most likely scenario for Detroit.

LaPorta, as aforementioned, caught his record-setting 82nd pass of the season in the opening quarter on a 2-yard touchdown. He added four more catches on the day, giving him 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns for the season.

A second-round pick of out Iowa, LaPorta had 10 games with at least five receptions this season. He quickly replaced veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson, who the Lions shipped to the Vikings last year.

