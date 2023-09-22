How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3 Sunday Night Football game

Sunday Night Football is headed to Sin City.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime at Allegiant Stadium, which is also the site for Super Bowl LVIII.

Both teams enter Week 3 with 1-1 records. The Steelers bounced back from a Week 1 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers with a Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders followed up a Week 1 win in Denver with a 38-10 loss in Buffalo.

Before the teams kick off their Sunday Night Football matchup, here is a look at how you can watch the game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3 game?

The Steelers and Raiders will play one another on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What time is the Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3 game?

Kickoff for Steelers-Raiders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders on TV

Steelers-Raiders will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call for this game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream Steelers vs. Raiders online

Fans can stream Steelers-Raiders on Peacock and NBC.com.