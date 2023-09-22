sunday night football

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3 Sunday Night Football game

The Steelers will battle the Raiders in Las Vegas on SNF

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday Night Football is headed to Sin City.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime at Allegiant Stadium, which is also the site for Super Bowl LVIII

Both teams enter Week 3 with 1-1 records. The Steelers bounced back from a Week 1 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers with a Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders followed up a Week 1 win in Denver with a 38-10 loss in Buffalo.

Before the teams kick off their Sunday Night Football matchup, here is a look at how you can watch the game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3 game?

The Steelers and Raiders will play one another on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What time is the Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3 game?

NFL

NFL 5 hours ago

Capt. Andrew Luck sports Civil War costume at 49ers-Giants Thursday Night Football

Brock Purdy 16 hours ago

What we learned 49ers win over Giants on Thursday Night Football

Kickoff for Steelers-Raiders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders on TV 

Steelers-Raiders will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call for this game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game. 

How to stream Steelers vs. Raiders online

Fans can stream Steelers-Raiders on Peacock and NBC.com.

This article tagged under:

sunday night footballNFLPittsburgh SteelersLas Vegas Raiders
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us