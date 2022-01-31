NFL Free Agency Tracker: Start Date, Cap Space, Top Available Players

Everything you need to know before 2022 NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even though the NFL season is nearing its conclusion, we can't stop thinking about football just yet.

The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.

That excitement, of course, will only be heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks potentially on the move. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and others could be in new places – on or off the field – when the 2022 NFL season begins in the fall.

Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:

When does NFL free agency start?

Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams can begin speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.

Which NFL teams have the most cap space?

The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.

Entering the 2022 offseason, here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most salary cap space (per Spotrac):

Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position entering free agency, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the fewest amount of cap space:

Who are the best NFL free agents for 2022?

Like every year, there are a number of difference-making free agents. How many of them actually reach the open market remains to be seen, as teams can use the franchise tag or negotiate a new deal before the legal tampering period in March.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the best players set to hit free agency:

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Saints

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington

Cam Newton, Panthers

Marcus Mariota, Raiders

Mitch Trubisky, Bills

Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins

Andy Dalton, Bears

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Trevor Siemian, Saints

Brian Hoyer, Patriots

Running backs

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

James Conner, Cardinals

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Devonta Freeman, Ravens

Damien Williams, Bears

Melvin Gordon, Broncos

David Johnson, Texans

Marlon Mack, Colts

Darrel Williams, Chiefs

Sony Michel, Rams

Brandon Bolden, Patriots

James White, Patriots

Jordan Howard, Eagles

Alex Collins, Seahawks

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

Jeff Wilson, 49ers

Raheem Mostert, 49ers

Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

D’Onta Foreman, Titans

J.D. McKissic, Washington

Wide receivers

A.J. Green, Cardinals

Christian Kirk, Cardinals

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Emmanuel Sanders, Bills

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills

Allen Robinson, Bears

Cedric Wilson, Cowboys

Michael Gallup, Cowboys

Davante Adams, Packers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

Danny Amendola, Texans

T.Y. Hilton, Colts

D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Byron Pringle, Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs

Mike Wiliams, Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams

Zay Jones, Raiders

Will Fuller, Dolphins

Tre’Quan Smith, Saints

Braxton Berrios, Jets

Jamison Crowder, Jets

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Adam Humphries, Washington

Tight ends

Zach Ertz, Cardinals

Maxx Williams, Cardinals

Hayden Hurst, Ravens

Jimmy Graham, Bears

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

David Njoku, Browns

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

Robert Tonyan, Packers

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts

Jared Cook, Chargers

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

Tyler Conklin, Vikings

Evan Engram, Giants

Gerald Everett, Seahawks

Will Dissly, Seahawks

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Anthony Firkser, Titans

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Offensive tackles

Riley Reiff, Bengals

Eric Fisher, Colts

Cam Robinson, Jaguars

Orlando Brown, Chiefs

Andrew Wylie, Chiefs

Joseph Noteboom, Rams

Trent Brown, Patriots

Terron Armstead, Saints

Morgan Moses, Jets

Duane Brown, Seahawks

Offensive guards

Max Garcia, Cardinals

Ike Boettger, Bills

James Daniels, Bears

Connor Williams, Cowboys

Andrew Norwell, Jaguars

Michael Schofield, Chargers

Austin Corbett, Rams

Ted Karras, Patriots

Will Hernandez, Giants

Trai Turner, Steelers

Laken Tomlinson, 49ers

Alex Cappa, Buccaneers

Brandon Scherff, Washington

Centers

Bradley Bozeman, Ravens

Matt Paradis, Panthers

Austin Blythe, Chiefs

Brian Allen, Rams

Billy Price, Giants

Ethan Pocic, Seahawks

Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers

Ben Jones, Titans

EDGE rushers

Chandler Jones, Cardinals

Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons

Justin Houston, Ravens

Pernell McPhee, Ravens

Jerry Hughes, Bills

Hasson Reddick, Panthers

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

Takkarist McKinley, Browns

Randy Gregory, Cowboys

Alex Okafor, Chiefs

Melvin Ingram, Chiefs

Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers

Von Miller, Rams

Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins

Everson Griffen, Vikings

Derek Barnett, Eagles

Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles

Rasheem Green, Seahawks

Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers

Harold Landry, Titans

Defensive linemen

Brandon Williams, Ravens

Calais Campbell, Ravens

Akiem Hicks, Bears

B.J. Hill, Bengals

Malik Jackson, Browns

Jarran Reed, Chiefs

Linval Joseph, Chargers

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams

Gerald McCoy, Raiders

Solomon Thomas, Raiders

Sheldon Richardson, Vikings

Danny Shelton, Giants

Folorunso Fatukasi, Jets

Al Woods, Seahawks

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers

Linebackers

Foyesade Oluokun, Falcons

Alec Ogletree, Bears

Keanu Neal, Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

Kenny Young, Broncos

De’Vondre Campbell, Packers

Christian Kirksey, Texans

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans

Kyzir White, Chargers

K.J. Wright, Raiders

Dont’a Hightower, Patriots

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots

Jamie Collins, Patriots

Kwon Alexander, Saints

Rashaan Evans, Titans

Jon Bostic, Washington

Cornerbacks

Levi Wallace, Bills

Stephon Gilmore, Panthers

Bryce Callahan, Broncos

Kyle Fuller, Broncos

Rasul Douglas, Packers

Xavier Rhodes, Colts

Charvarius Ward, Chiefs

Casey Hayward, Raiders

Chris Harris Jr., Chargers

Darious Williams, Rams

Justin Coleman, Dolphins

Patrick Peterson, Vikings

J.C. Jackson, Patriots

Joe Haden, Steelers

D.J. Reed, Seahawks

Sidney Jones, Seahawks

Carlton Davis, Buccaneers

Richard Sherman, Buccaneers

K’Waun Williams, 49ers

Safeties