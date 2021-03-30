NFL

NFL Expands Regular Season to 17 Games

Another major offshoot of playing 17 games will be moving the Super Bowl back one week, in this case from Feb. 6 in Los Angeles to Feb. 13

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference on Jan. 29, 2020, at the Hilton Downtown in Miami.
Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's owners on Tuesday voted to increase the regular season to 17 games and decrease preseason games to three per team. Both measures were approved after a pandemic-stressed season that severely cut into the league's revenue stream.

The 17th game will be interconference, with specific divisions matching up first-place finishers in 2020 on down to fourth-place clubs. In 2022, the league hopes to add international games to that format.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another major offshoot of playing 17 games will be moving the Super Bowl back one week, in this case from Feb. 6 in Los Angeles to Feb. 13. That would place the title game in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally — or maybe not to the network — NBC has both.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cowboys 2 hours ago

Cowboys Defensive Lineman Crawford Announces Retirement

Houston 4 hours ago

Texas Two Step: Houston, Baylor End Final Four Droughts

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara called the increase to 17 games “dumb.”

This is a developing story

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLcoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us