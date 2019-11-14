Newy’s Week 12 College Football Picks Are In

By Newy Scruggs

Charlie-Brewer-111019
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Can Baylor remain unbeaten and get themselves in position to play in the Big 12 Championship game with a win over Oklahoma this week?

Put Matt Ruhle down as the Big 12 Coach of the Year. If anyone else wins the award they should refuse to accept it and send it down to Waco.

The Bears are still undefeated. Despite the Bears being at home and being alone in first place in the conference standings, the Sooners are more than a touchdown favorite.

So for all the "Texas Is Back" crowd, the Horns can't take a loss at Iowa State. The Cyclones are surging since taking two early losses this year. Texas is a big underdog in this game.

My picks in Week 11 were good against the spread. I was 14-6 (.700). That was my best week of the year.

I was 11-9 straight up. For the year I am 158-63 (.715).

Click here to see my college picks for Week 12.

