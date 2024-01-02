How to watch Michigan vs. Washington in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

Houston, we have a championship matchup.

No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington will square off in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship, and it will be a tough act to follow in the wake of two sensational semifinals.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines kicked off this year’s College Football Playoff by winning an overtime thriller against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. J.J. McCarthy tossed a game-tying touchdown pass with 1:34 left in regulation, Blake Corum scored on the team’s opening possession in overtime and Michigan’s highly-touted defense stepped up with a fourth-down stop at the goal line to seal a 27-20 victory.

Kalen DeBoer’s Washington squad came through in the second CFP semifinal with a 37-31 win over No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michael Penix Jr. went off for 430 passing yards and two touchdowns, and the Huskies’ defense got a late stand of its own to reach the national title game.

Which team will be crowned the top team in the nation and finish off an undefeated season in Houston? Here is how you can watch the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

When is the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship?

Michigan and Washington will face off in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8.

Where is the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The championship matchup will be played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Houston Texans. This year marks the first time the CFP National Championship will be held at the stadium.

How to watch the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship on TV

The game will air on ESPN.

How to stream the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship live online

Fans can stream the game on ESPN.com, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

How many national championships has Michigan won?

Michigan has won nine national championships (1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948, 1997), tied for sixth-most all-time.

How many national championships has Washington won?

Washington has one co-championship in its history. The Huskies finished No. 1 in the 1991 Coaches and FWAA Polls after going 12-0 and winning the Rose Bowl – against Michigan – but Miami finished No. 1 in that year’s AP poll.

