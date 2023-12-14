College Football

Bowl or bull? Pick the real college football bowl game

Put your college football knowledge to the test in our bowl game quiz

By Max Molski

Bowl game quiz
NBC

Bowl season in college football is a time for exciting matchups, championship stakes and wacky names.

Teams from across the country will compete in 42 bowl games ahead of this season’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Events like the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl have traditional, well-known names. Some lesser-known contests, on the other hand, have more unusual titles.

Can you pick out the real bowl games from the made-up ones? Try our quiz to find out:

