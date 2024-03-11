Utah State women's basketball coach reveals she was fired right before press conference

Utah State's loss to Boise State in the Mountain West tournament on Sunday marked the end of its 2023-24 season and Kayla Ard's tenure with the team.
Ard arrived to her postgame press conference after her Aggies lost by a score of 85-49. She wasn't there for long, however, as she revealed that she had been fired moments earlier.
"How do you plan to rebuild for next season?" a reporter asked.
"I'm not going to be rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State," she said. "I spoke with (athletic director) Diana (Sabau) and they are going in a different direction. And I respect the decision and I hope they get a really good coach."
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
She then turned to a moderator, saying, "I'm assuming that is going to be the last question" before walking off.
Ard was Utah State's women's basketball coach for four seasons and brought the team to a 24-90 record, including a 10-62 mark in Mountain West play. The Aggies went 5-25 overall and 2-16 in conference play in 2023-24 before falling in the conference tournament.
NCAAB
"We appreciate everything Kayla and her staff have contributed to Utah State," Sabau said in a statement. "However, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change."
Utah State said it would begin the search for Ard's replacement immediately.