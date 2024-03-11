college basketball

Utah State women's basketball coach reveals she was fired right before press conference

Kayla Ard's time with the Aggies came to an end after their conference tournament loss

By Max Molski

Utah State logo
Lance King/Getty Images

Utah State's loss to Boise State in the Mountain West tournament on Sunday marked the end of its 2023-24 season and Kayla Ard's tenure with the team.

Ard arrived to her postgame press conference after her Aggies lost by a score of 85-49. She wasn't there for long, however, as she revealed that she had been fired moments earlier.

"How do you plan to rebuild for next season?" a reporter asked.

"I'm not going to be rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State," she said. "I spoke with (athletic director) Diana (Sabau) and they are going in a different direction. And I respect the decision and I hope they get a really good coach."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

She then turned to a moderator, saying, "I'm assuming that is going to be the last question" before walking off.

Ard was Utah State's women's basketball coach for four seasons and brought the team to a 24-90 record, including a 10-62 mark in Mountain West play. The Aggies went 5-25 overall and 2-16 in conference play in 2023-24 before falling in the conference tournament.

NCAAB

college basketball 3 hours ago

Brother of LSU's Flau'jae Johnson arrested after SEC championship fight

college basketball 6 hours ago

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket, schedule, seeding and more

"We appreciate everything Kayla and her staff have contributed to Utah State," Sabau said in a statement. "However, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change."

Utah State said it would begin the search for Ard's replacement immediately.

This article tagged under:

college basketball
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us