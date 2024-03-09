Tickets to March Madness have been punched.

The first NCAA Tournament automatic bids were awarded via the Ohio Valley men's and women's conference tournaments.

UT Martin became the first March Madness-bound program after defeating Little Rock in the women's semifinals on Friday. The Ohio Valley's automatic bid ultimately wasn't decided by the final, where UT Martin lost to regular-season champion Southern Indiana, because Southern Indiana has to go through a four-year probationary period as a new Division I program before it can qualify for March Madness.

Then, on Saturday, the first spot in the men's NCAA Tournament was secured by Morehead State after taking down Little Rock in the Ohio Valley championship.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In the days leading up to the bracket reveals on Selection Sunday, more than 60 other total teams will join UT Martin and Morehead State by automatically qualifying for March Madness.

Stay updated here as automatic bids are earned over the next week-plus:

How many March Madness automatic bids are there?

There are 32 automatic bids in both the men's and women's tournaments. Winning a conference tournament results in an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The rest of the fields are filled out by at-large bids.

Automatic bids to men’s NCAA Tournament in 2024

Here’s an updated look at the men’s teams headed to the Big Dance, along with when the other conference tournament champions will be decided:

America East: March 16

March 16 American Athletic: March 17

March 17 Atlantic 10: March 17

March 17 ACC: March 16

March 16 ASUN: March 10

March 10 Big 12: March 16

March 16 Big East: March 16

March 16 Big Sky: March 13

March 13 Big South: March 10

March 10 Big Ten: March 17

March 17 Big West: March 16

March 16 CAA: March 12

March 12 Conference USA: March 16

March 16 Horizon League: March 12

March 12 Ivy League: March 17

March 17 MAAC: March 16

March 16 MAC: March 16

March 16 MEAC: March 16

March 16 Missouri Valley: March 10

March 10 Mountain West: March 16

March 16 Northeast: March 12

March 12 Ohio Valley: Morehead State

Morehead State Pac-12: March 16

March 16 Patriot League: March 13

March 13 SEC: March 17

March 17 Southern: March 11

March 11 Southland: March 13

March 13 SWAC: March 16

March 16 Summit League: March 12

March 12 Sun Belt: March 11

March 11 West Coast: March 12

March 12 WAC: March 16

Retired NBA star Jamal Mashburn gives his NCAA Champion prediction. Hint: Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler played there.

Automatic bids to women’s NCAA Tournament in 2024

And here are the women's teams that are March Madness bound, along with when the other conference tournament champions will be decided: