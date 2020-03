NBC 5’s Pat Doney is joined by 105.3 The Fan’s Gavin Dawson to discuss which sports they miss most during the COVID-19 outbreak, what the franchise tag means for Dak Prescott and how Amari Cooper's contract is "team-friendly."

In episode 19 of the NBC 5 Sports Podcast, NBC 5’s Pat Doney and 105.3 The Fan’s Gavin Dawson explain why a long-term deal between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys is still likely if they can move beyond one holdup in negotiations.

On episode 19 of the NBC 5 Sports Podcast, NBC 5’s Pat Doney and 105.3 The Fan’s Gavin Dawson break down Amari Cooper’s new contract with the Cowboys and why it could be considered a team-friendly deal for Dallas.