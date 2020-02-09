sports

NBC 5 Sports Podcast: Episode #11

The LIVE PODCAST begins at 5:45 p.m. Sunday; replays available Monday morning

By Pat Doney

sports podcast

NBC 5’s Pat Doney and 105.3 The Fan host Eric Chiofalo discuss National Signing Day, Michael Irvin’s comments about Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys, and big wins for the Mavericks and Stars in this weekend’s NBC 5 Sports Podcast.

This article tagged under:

sports
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us