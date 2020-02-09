NBC 5’s Pat Doney and 105.3 The Fan host Eric Chiofalo discuss National Signing Day, Michael Irvin’s comments about Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys, and big wins for the Mavericks and Stars in this weekend’s NBC 5 Sports Podcast.
sports
NBC 5 Sports Podcast: Episode #11
The LIVE PODCAST begins at 5:45 p.m. Sunday; replays available Monday morning
