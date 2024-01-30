Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards blasts ‘cheating' referees in NSFW remark

Anthony Edwards is the latest figure to criticize NBA officiating.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves won at the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-101 in a battle of two top Western teams, Edwards blasted the referees on more than one occasion.

As soon as the final whistle sounded, Edwards could be seen on the Bally Sports broadcast dapping up fellow teammate Rudy Gobert when he said aloud, "Cheating a** refs."

Then in an interview with a reporter, he went in more depth when asked how the Wolves got the tough road win.

"I don't know, I don't know," Edwards started. "I'ma take the fine cause the refs did not give us no calls tonight. We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know how we won tonight.

"Big shout out to my team, big shout out to my coaches, for sure."

Minnesota was called for 19 fouls in the game to 17 for Oklahoma City.

Edwards scored 27 points on 10 of 20 shooting overall, 3 of 5 from deep and 4 of 4 from the foul line. He added four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 40 minutes.

With the performance, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick became the third-youngest player in league history to score 6,000 points. Only LeBron James and Kevin Durant did it earlier than the current 22-year-old guard.

And after making his first All-Star Game last season, his numbers thus far in this campaign suggest another nod is on the horizon.