Mavericks

NBA Fines James Johnson $40,000 for Role in Hornets-Mavericks Dustup

James Johnson #16 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 30, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.

The Mavericks' James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.

The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday's game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

DallasNews.com 55 mins ago

Cowboys Player Contracts COVID-19, as Team Switches to Virtual Meetings

rose bowl 7 hours ago

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame Clash in Rose Bowl Moved to Texas

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, "aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident." Cody Martin's fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.

Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mavericks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us