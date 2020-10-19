NASCAR

NASCAR Clears Kyle Larson to Return After Suspension for Using Racial Slur

Larson is cleared to return effective Jan. 1

In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro is seen during final practices for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR has cleared the way for Kyle Larson to return, lifting a suspension Monday imposed after the budding superstar used a racial slur during an April virtual racing event, NBC News reports.

Larson fulfilled the requirements set by the racing body "and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country," NASCAR said Monday.

Larson is cleared to return effective Jan. 1.

This article tagged under:

NASCARKyle Larson
