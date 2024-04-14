gymnastics

Fisk gymnast, Morgan Price, makes history with USAG Collegiate Championship

Morgan Price became the first athlete from an HBCU to win a national collegiate gymnastics championship

By NBCDFW Staff

Morgan Price made history Friday when she became the first athlete from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to earn a national collegiate gymnastics championship.

Price joined the Fisk University women's gymnastics team in 2022, the first gymnastics team at an HBCU.

Just two years later the gymnastics star has snagged the title in the USA Gymnastics women's collegiate all-around competition. She finished strong with a 39.225 on the strength of her scores on floor exercise (9.850), uneven bars (9.850), balance beam (9.725) and vault (9.800).

Price is originally from Lebanon, Tennesee, but attended Coppell High School before heading to college.

Fisk Gymnastics posted the athlete's accomplishment saying to "Etch her name in the HISTORY BOOKS."

