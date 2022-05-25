North Texas Athlete Commits to First HBCU Gymnastics Program

An elite North Texas athlete will make history this fall.

Morgan Price started gymnastics at age two and hasn't stopped.

“Gymnastics is not an easy sport so I love the feeling of success,” Price said.

At 16, she's about to graduate from Coppell High School. She committed to the University of Arkansas in November then recently, had a change of heart.

Instead of attending the SEC powerhouse, this fall she's taking her talent to Fisk University in Nashville to be a part of the first women's gymnastics team at a Historically Black College/University, also known as an HBCU.

“When that opportunity came up for me you know the only thing on my mind was to support it because they did it for young people just like me,” Price said.



It’s a sacrifice and an opportunity, she says, to pave the way for future black gymnasts.