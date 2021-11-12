TCU

Miles Scores 22, TCU Handles McNeese State in Opener, 77-61

Getty Images

Mike Miles, Jr. scored 22 points and made 11 of 12 from the foul line and TCU beat McNeese State, 77-61, in the Horned Frogs season opener Thursday night.

Miles, an All-Big 12 honorable mention, is one of four returning players for the Horned Frogs, who suffered through their first losing season since Jamie Dixon took over the program in 2016. Eight players transferred into the program.

Texas A&M transfer Emanuel MIller scored 12 points with13 rebounds. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. added 10 points off the bench and Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy grabbed 10 rebounds.

TCU was 24 of 34 from the foul line and shot 35.4% (23 of 65) from the floor.

The Cowboys, who dropped an 86-62 decision to SMU in the season opener Tuesday, got a team-high 17 points off the bench from T.J. Moss.

Myles Lewis and Harwin Francois each added 10 points.

