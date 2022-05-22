Mavs Unable to Rally, Down 0-3 Going Into Game 4 Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks have their backs against the wall in the Western Conference Finals, losing 109-100 to the Golden State Warriors Sunday night at the American Airlines Center and falling into an 0-3 hole.

The Mavs came into Game 3 down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series and desperately needed a win on home court. Now they're in a must-win situation on Tuesday.

Nearly tied at the half, the Mavs came out and couldn't keep the pace with the Warriors and fell behind by 10 going into the final quarter.

Luka Doncic put up 40 points, snagged 11 rebounds and had three assists. Jalen Brunson finished the night with 20 points.

Reggie Bullock, who left the game with a shoulder contusion, returned in the fourth but had no baskets, four rebounds and four assists on the night.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points off the bench.

The Warriors, are one win away from a Western Conference Finals sweep and a return to the NBA Finals.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas. Game 5, if necessary, is in San Francisco.

