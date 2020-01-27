Mavs to Celebrate Chinese New Year Tuesday With Lion Dances, Food, Lanterns

The Dallas Mavericks will host a Lunar New Year party Jan. 28 during their matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The special theme night will celebrate the Year of the Rat with several East Asian traditions including multiple lion dances throughout the arena, free dumpings and spring rolls, to the first 2,000 fans on the Plaza, and paper lanterns and red envelopes to the first 5,000 fans at the door.

The Mavericks say they'll also offer an exclusive Lunar New Year T-shirt for $15 in the Hanger shop.

A few tickets are still available to the game, according to Ticketmaster.

Chinese New Year was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 25. Tuesday's game is the first home game since the new year began.

