Mavericks

Mavs to Celebrate Chinese New Year Tuesday With Lion Dances, Food, Lanterns

tlmd_saracarbonero37
Getty Images

BEIJING – JANUARY 25: Entertainers play a lion dance during a temple fair held to celebrate the Chinese New Year on January 25, 2009 in Beijing, China. People in China’s capital have started to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of ox on the lunar calendar which falls on the 26th of January, 2009. (Photo by Guang Niu/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Dallas Mavericks will host a Lunar New Year party Jan. 28 during their matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The special theme night will celebrate the Year of the Rat with several East Asian traditions including multiple lion dances throughout the arena, free dumpings and spring rolls, to the first 2,000 fans on the Plaza, and paper lanterns and red envelopes to the first 5,000 fans at the door.

The Mavericks say they'll also offer an exclusive Lunar New Year T-shirt for $15 in the Hanger shop.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Kobe Bryant 10 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Left Deep Legacy in LA Sports, Basketball World

Kobe Bryant 5 hours ago

Italian Town Where Bryant Played as a Kid Mourns — Again

A few tickets are still available to the game, according to Ticketmaster.

Chinese New Year was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 25. Tuesday's game is the first home game since the new year began.

Learn more about the Year of the Rat here.

This article tagged under:

MavericksDallaschinese new yearyear of the rat
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us