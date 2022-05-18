Mavs Fined $50K for Game 7 Bench Decorum Hours Before Start of Conference Finals

Hours before the start of the Western Conference Finals, the NBA slapped the Dallas Mavericks with a $50,000 fine for bench decorum during their Game 7 rout of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Bryon Spruell, president of league operations for the NBA said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that "on multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action."

Spruell said the amount of the fine also reflects prior infractions by the team of bench decorum rules during the 2022 playoffs.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

So far there has been no public comment from team owner Mark Cuban.

The Mavericks blew out the favorite by a final of 123-90 and advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

The Mavericks are in San Francisco this week preparing for the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and Game 2 is Friday night at 8 p.m. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Dallas.