Western Conference Finals Start Wednesday, Mavs Schedule, Ticket Info Here

The Dallas Mavericks have beaten the NBA's top team during the regular season and now it's off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011.

The Mavs are still playing after a dominant 123-90 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Game 7.

Luka Doncic scored 35 points in another stellar performance. The good news for the Mavericks is he's also getting some help. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson give the Mavs some options as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4, which will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. The Mavericks warn that due to increased demand fraudulent playoff tickets are being sold and fans are encouraged to buy tickets at Mavs.com, Ticketmaster.com and NBATickets.com.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE