Mavs Fall Into 0-2 Hole With Blowout Loss to Top-Seeded Suns

The Dallas Mavericks fell into an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference semifinals with a 129-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

The Mavs were down six with about eight minutes left in the fourth before the Suns went on a tear and extended their lead to as much as 26 points.

For the Mavs, Luka Doncic finished the night with 35 points, 13-22 FG, 5-10 3PT and 4-5 FT. Reggie Bullock was the only other starter to hit double digits in points with 16. Bullock was 5-9 FG, 4-8 3PT and 2-3 FT.

For the suns, four out of five starters scored double digits led by Devin Booker who finished the night with 30 points, five coming from beyond the arc. Chris Paul scored 28 and was 11-16 FG.

Game 3 and Game 4 are in Dallas with Game 3 on Friday night and Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

