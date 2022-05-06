Mavs Defend Home Court, Beat Phoenix to Cut Series to 2-1

The Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson turned it on at home Friday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals helping the Mavs beat the Phoenix Suns 103-94 for their first win in this series.

With the win, the Suns still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Brunson finished the night with 28 points and outscored Luka Doncic who knocked down 26. Doncic had been averaging 40 per game in the first two games of the series.

Four of the Mavs starters scored in the double digits Friday night, something they'd not accomplished in the first two games against the Suns.

The win also snaps an 11-game losing streak (regular and postseason) against the Suns.

Game 4 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas. Game 5 will return to Phoenix on Tuesday.

