Mavs Continue Leaning on Luka in 2022-23

The Dallas Mavericks 2022-2023 NBA season officially starts Monday with media day.

The team will be looking to improve on last season which saw a return to the Western Conference Finals, the first return trip since they won the championship in 2011.

Dallas picked up some new talent in the offseason but will still be relying heavily on the talents of phenom guard Luka Doncic.

Practice starts Tuesday and the first regular season game is Oct. 19, a road trip to Phoenix to see the Suns. The first game at home is Oct. 22 against the Grizzlies.

The Mavs have three preseason games, Oct. 5 against the Thunder, Oct. 7 at home against the Magic and Oct. 14 against the Jazz.