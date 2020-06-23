Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Guard Lee Out After Getting Hurt During Hiatus

The Dallas Mavericks will be without veteran guard Courtney Lee when organized workouts resume

By Associated Press

Courtney Lee #1 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 6, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Veteran guard Courtney Lee will be sidelined when the Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to resume organized workouts next week.

The Mavericks said Monday night that Lee hurt his left calf during the NBA hiatus. The team said he wouldn't be available when workouts start up again July 1, but provided no specific details about the cause or severity of the injury.

Lee became a part-time starter after Jalen Brunson injured his right shoulder. After playing in only 10 of the first 50 games for the Mavericks this season, Lee appeared in 14 of their last 17. He started five of the last six games, including a 113-97 win over Denver on March 11 in the final NBA game completed before the league put its season on hold because of the coronavirus.

Brunson got hurt Feb. 22 against Atlanta, and didn't play again before having surgery when the season was halted.

The 34-year-old Lee is in his second season with the Mavericks, his eighth NBA team. He was the 22nd overall pick by Orlando in the 2008 draft and played 77 games as a rookie for the Magic.

