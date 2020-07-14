Mavericks and Wings Embrace Role in Trying to Fix Social Injustice Issues

During every Mavericks workout in Orlando, Florida, the same things happen - shooting, lifting, dribbling, and reading.

“I’m going to read something before we get started,” said head coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle begins every post-practice news conference with a passage from the Equal Justice Initiative calendar.

“This calendar basically has every day of the year has some event of some racial injustice or systemic oppression,” said Carlisle.

And by reading from the calendar, Carlisle hopes to keep the conversation going about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

117 miles away in Bradenton, a member of the Dallas Wings also has more than just basketball on her mind.

Isabelle Harrison has created a T-shirt as part of her "I am" campaign.

“I wanted to be able to make a shirt that people can actually interact with the hashtag and making it personal to their experience with life so trying in their experience with any social injustice issues,” said the Wings center.

In order for there to be a change, it has to be a team effort. In this case, it's a two-team effort and Harrison appreciates it.

“A lot of Black people at this time were feeling like they weren’t having allies and a lot of people so I’m proud of the Mavs that they do it and I hope they’re proud of us for the role we’re playing as well,” said Harrison.

Carlisle adding, “What you’re going to hear is there’s something like this every day, 365 days of the year and it’s something we have to reckon with, talk about, and try to heal from.”