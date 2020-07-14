Social Injustice Awareness

Mavericks and Wings Embrace Role in Trying to Fix Social Injustice Issues

Dallas' two pro basketball team supporting Black Lives Matter

By Paul Jones

NBCUniversal, Inc.

During every Mavericks workout in Orlando, Florida, the same things happen - shooting, lifting, dribbling, and reading.

“I’m going to read something before we get started,” said head coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle begins every post-practice news conference with a passage from the Equal Justice Initiative calendar.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 13

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 1 hour ago

Dallas County Operation of COVID-19 Testing Site Begins Wednesday

“This calendar basically has every day of the year has some event of some racial injustice or systemic oppression,” said Carlisle.

And by reading from the calendar, Carlisle hopes to keep the conversation going about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

117 miles away in Bradenton, a member of the Dallas Wings also has more than just basketball on her mind.

Isabelle Harrison has created a T-shirt as part of her "I am" campaign.

“I wanted to be able to make a shirt that people can actually interact with the hashtag and making it personal to their experience with life so trying in their experience with any social injustice issues,” said the Wings center.

In order for there to be a change, it has to be a team effort. In this case, it's a two-team effort and Harrison appreciates it.

“A lot of Black people at this time were feeling like they weren’t having allies and a lot of people so I’m proud of the Mavs that they do it and I hope they’re proud of us for the role we’re playing as well,” said Harrison.

Carlisle adding, “What you’re going to hear is there’s something like this every day, 365 days of the year and it’s something we have to reckon with, talk about, and try to heal from.”

This article tagged under:

Social Injustice AwarenessDallas MavericksDallas Wings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us