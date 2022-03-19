Matthew Stafford Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Rams Through 2026

Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams through 2026 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Now that he made it to Hollywood, Matthew Stafford isn't going anywhere.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams to keep him in Tinseltown through 2026, the club announced on Saturday. Stafford was set to be a free agent after the 2022 season, but he is now locked up for the next five seasons.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $160 million with $135 million guaranteed. The deal will lower his cap hit and allow Los Angeles to continue adding free agents. Rapoport reported that the deal is effectively a three-year extension worth $129 million ($43 million a year), and the extra year is just to spread out his cap number.

Stafford, 34, led the Rams to a title in his first season with the team after 12 years with the Detroit Lions. He set a franchise record with 4,886 passing yards and tied Kurt Warner's franchise record with 41 touchdown passes.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Stafford was billed as a good quarterback who couldn't elevate his team to the playoffs. He was winless in three postseason appearances before 2021, but he excelled on the biggest stage under head coach Sean McVay. Stafford had nine touchdowns during the perfect 4-0 playoff run, including three in the Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

The next challenge for Stafford will be leading the Rams to a second straight title -- something that hasn't been done since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.