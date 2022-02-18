Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic on Changing Diet to Transform Mavs' Season, Hope for Dragic Reunion

Doncic granted The Dallas Morning News a rare exclusive interview just before his third All-Star Game

By Callie Caplan, The Dallas Morning News

Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News

Luka Doncic has little time to reflect these days.

He’s now co-star-less, not just during Kristaps Porzingis’ injury stretches, and in the midst of one of his best career stretches.

He’s also preparing for his fourth All-Star Weekend, and his third appearance in the league’s showcase, after he capped the Mavericks’ pre-break schedule with 49 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Thursday’s win over New Orleans.

But in a rare 1-on-1 interview with The Dallas Morning News after the Mavericks’ shootaround Thursday morning, Doncic slowed down for a few minutes. Read the interview here.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicDallas Mavericks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us