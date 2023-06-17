Loyd scores 39 to lead Storm past Wings despite 41 points from Ogunbowale

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points, Seattle made 17 3-pointers and the Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103 on Saturday.

Seattle's victory overshadowed a career-high 41-point performance by Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings.

In the final four minutes, Loyd and Ogunbowale scored 14 points each.

Seattle trailed 75-74 entering the fourth quarter but quickly regained the lead early in the period and led for the final nine minutes. A three-point play by Ogunbowale drew the Wings within one point near the four-minute mark, but in the next minute-and-a-half, Loyd hit a 17-footer, Ezi Magbegor drained a 3-pointer and Loyd hit another midrange jumper to keep the Storm out in front. Loyd added a 3-pointer and went 7 of 8 from the foul line to help put the game away in the final two minutes.

Loyd made 12 of 21 shots overall, including 7 of 12 3-pointers and went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds and five assists.

Ogunbowale went 13 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 8 of 8 free throws. Satou Sabally added 25 points, Natasha Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 points for Dallas (5-6).

Loyd hit 6 of her first 8 3-point attempts in the first half and scored 25 points. Seattle led 55-47 at halftime, thanks in large part to a 20-8 run that gave the Storm a 15-point lead near the two-minute mark of the second quarter.

The game was part of the Commissioner's Cup series. Seattle improved to 3-4 and Dallas fell to 3-2.