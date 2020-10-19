hs football

Leaders of Texas 6A Rankings Unchanged With 3 of Top 5 Idle

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The top of the Class 6A Texas Football high school rankings remain unchanged after three of the top five teams didn't play in the pandemic-altered season.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (4-0); W: Manvel, 49-14; 1
2. Duncanville (1-1); Idle; 2
3. Katy (3-0); Idle; 3
4. Austin Westlake (4-0); W: San Marcos, 56-0; 4
5. Allen (2-0); Idle; 5
6. De Soto (2-0); W: Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 62-29; 6
7. Lake Travis (3-0); W: Buda Hays, 70-35; 7
8. Cy-Fair (4-0); W: Cypress Creek, 41-7; 9
9. Denton Guyer (2-1); Idle; 10
10. Cedar Hill (2-0); W: Aledo, 27-17; 11
11. Cypress Bridgeland (4-0); W: Cypress Woods, 35-28; 14
12. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2); Idle; 15
13. Humble Atascocita (0-1); Idle; 16
14. Katy Tompkins (3-0); Idle; 17
15. Prosper (2-0); Idle; 19
16. Lewisville Marcus (3-0); Idle; 22
17. SA Northside Brandeis (3-0); W: SA Northside Clark, 39-6; 21
18. Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Arlington, 52-21; 25
19. Spring (3-0); W: Spring Westfield, 27-23; NR
20. Pearland Dawson(4-0); W: Pearland, 17-6; NR
21. Katy Taylor (4-0); W: Katy Seven Lakes, 49-31; 23
22. Spring Westfield (2-1); L: Spring, 27-23; 8
23. Rockwall (3-1); L: Dallas Highland Park, 46-18; 12
24. Southlake Carroll (1-1); Idle; 13
25. Cypress Ranch (2-1); Idle; NR

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

The Match 26 mins ago

Mickelson, Barkley to Face Manning, Curry in Golf Match

Arlington 5 hours ago

Bill Miller, Umpiring 4th World Series, Named Crew Chief

CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Denton Ryan (3-0); W: Denton, 41-0; 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (2-0); W: Rockwall, 46-18; 2
3. Lancaster (2-0); W: Carrollton Smith, 82-6; 3
4. Richmond Foster (2-0); W: Rosenberg Terry, 51-14; 4
5. Cedar Park (4-0); W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 66-28; 6
6. Manvel (2-1); L: Galena Park North Shore, 49-14; 5
7. Longview (3-1); W: Beaumont West Brook, 51-28; 7
8. Lubbock Coronado (4-0); W: WF Rider, 51-13; 8
9. Frisco Lone Star (1-2); Idle; 9
10. CC Veterans Memorial (4-0); W: Gregory-Portland, 45-13; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Ennis (2-0); Idle; 1
2. Aledo (2-1); L: Cedar Hill, 27-17; 2
3. College Station A&M Consolidated (4-0); W: Willis, 21-0; 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0); W: Houston Northside, 60-0; 5
5. Frisco (3-0); Idle; 6
6. Mansfield Timberview (3-0); W: Cleburne, 27-18; 7
7. Texarkana Texas (3-0); Idle; 8
8. WF Rider (3-1); L: Lubbock Coronado, 51-13; 4
9. Lubbock Cooper (3-1); W: Lubbock Monterey, 49-8; 9
10. Liberty Hill (4-0); W: Austin Travis, 86-0; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Argyle (7-0); W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7; 1
2. Lampasas (5-0); W: Burnet, 45-7; 2
3. Waco La Vega (5-1); Idle; 3
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-1); W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 42-13; 4
5. CC Calallen (5-2); W: CC Miller, 34-27; 5
6. Canyon (6-0); Idle; 6
7. Melissa (6-1); W: Anna, 50-14; 7
8. Springtown (7-1); W: WF Hirschi, 41-22; 8
9. El Campo (5-1); W: Freeport Brazosport, 35-14; 9
10. Paris (5-3); W: Terrell, 32-10; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1. Carthage (5-0); W: Jasper, 35-18; 1
2. West Orange-Stark (5-0); W: Orangefield, 51-7; 2
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2); W: Paris North Lamar, 56-0; 3
4. Jasper (5-1); L: Carthage, 35-18; 4
5. Gilmer (6-1); W: Pittsburg, 41-6; 7
6. Salado (7-1); W: China Spring, 28-14; 10
7. Wimberley (7-1); W: Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit; 9
8. China Spring (6-1); L: Salado, 28-14; 6
9. Caddo Mills (6-0); W: Farmersville, 70-14; NR
10. Glen Rose (7-0); W: Hillsboro, 40-0; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Brock (7-0); W: Ponder, 56-19; 1
2. Grandview (7-0); W: West, 58-14; 2
3. Shallowater (6-0); W: Denver City, 44-41; 5
4. Malakoff (4-2); Idle; 4
5. Mount Vernon (7-0); W: Bonham, forfeit; 7
6. Pottsboro (5-2); L: Mineola, 57-49 (OT); 3
7. Tuscola Jim Ned (5-1); W: Wall, 28-8; 10
8. Llano (7-0); W: Lago Vista, 44-27; 8
9. Columbus (6-1); W: Yoakum, 35-14; NR
10. Gladewater (6-2); W: Jefferson, 51-13; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Canadian (5-1) W: Dimmitt, 78-0; 1
2. Gunter (6-1); Idle; 2
3. Poth (7-0); W: Nixon-Smiley, 54-2; 4
4. Daingerfield (6-1); W: Redwater, 35-10; 3
5. East Bernard (7-1); W: Altair Rice, 20-0; 5
6. Spearman (6-1); W: Amarillo Highland Park, forfeit; 6
7. Franklin (5-2); W: Florence, 63-6; 7
8. Idalou (5-0); W: Abernathy, 42-14; 9
9. Childress (6-1); W: Friona, 50-26; 10
10. Waskom (6-0); W: Queen City, 56-7; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Shiner (7-0); W: Ganado, 57-0; 1
2. Refugio (7-0); W: Kenedy, 34-0; 2
3. Post (7-0); W: New Deal, 39-0; 3
4. Lindsay (8-0); W: Alvord, 35-7; 4
5. Joaquin (7-0); W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-0; 5
6. San Saba (5-1); W: Winters, 49-0; 6
7. Crawford (7-0); W: Rio Vista, 47-0; 7
8. Timpson (8-0); W: San Augustine, 56-14; 8
9. Cisco (4-3); W: De Leon, 48-6; 10
10. Normangee (7-0); W: Grapeland, 64-22; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Mart (7-0); W: Hubbard, 77-0; 1
2. Hamlin (7-0); W: Roscoe, 49-13; 2
3. Wellington (7-0); W: Memphis, 52-16; 3
4. Windthorst (6-1); W: Muenster, 18-7; 4
5. Wheeler (6-1); W: Shamrock, 39-16; 6
6. Albany (6-1); W: Ranger, 61-0; 7
7. McCamey (5-1); W: Wink, 38-33; NR
8. Christoval (6-1); W: Menard, 66-0; 8
9. Falls City (5-2); W: Runge, 56-20; 9
10. Vega (5-2); Idle; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week ; Prev rank
1. Westbrook (7-0); Idle; 1
2. Sterling City (7-0); Idle; 2
3. Gail Borden County (5-2) W: Meadow, 61-8; 3
4. Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 64-0; 4
5. May (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 51-0; 5
6. Happy (6-1) W: White Deer, 59-44; 6
7. Leakey (6-1) W: Medina, 56-6; 8
8. Knox City (4-2) W: Crowell, 55-8; 9
9. Gilmer Union Hill (7-0); W: Leverett's Chapel, 46-30; 7
10. Turkey Valley (6-0); W: Claude, 69-12; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Balmorhea (4-1); Idle; 1
2. Richland Springs (6-0); W: Cherokee, 84-81; 2
3. Matador Motley County (6-1); W: Afton Patton Springs, 48-0; 3
4. Calvert (5-2); W: Bryan Christian Homeschool; 4
5. Jayton (6-1); W: Garden City, 61-15; 5
6. Groom (6-1); Idle; 6
7. Klondike (7-0); W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 78-30; 7
8. Anton (8-0); W: Cotton Center, 70-6; 8
9. Ladonia Fannindel (6-0); Idle; NR
10. Follett (7-0); Idle; 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0); W: Plano Prestonwood, 55-14; 1
2. FW Nolan (3-0); W: FW All Saints, 41-27; 2
3. Plano John Paul II (1-1); Idle; 4
4. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3); L: De Soto, 62-29; 3
5. SA Cornerstone (5-1); W: Round Rock, 35-31; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN
Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank
1. Austin Veritas (3-0); W: Marble Falls Faith, 44-30; 1
2. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1); Idle; 2
3. New Braunfels Christian (3-1); W: SA St. Mary's Hall, 52-6; 3
4. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-1); W: Austin Royals, 86-71; 5
5. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 4

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

hs football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us