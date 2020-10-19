Leaders of Texas 6A Rankings Unchanged With 3 of Top 5 Idle

The top of the Class 6A Texas Football high school rankings remain unchanged after three of the top five teams didn't play in the pandemic-altered season.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (4-0); W: Manvel, 49-14; 1

2. Duncanville (1-1); Idle; 2

3. Katy (3-0); Idle; 3

4. Austin Westlake (4-0); W: San Marcos, 56-0; 4

5. Allen (2-0); Idle; 5

6. De Soto (2-0); W: Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 62-29; 6

7. Lake Travis (3-0); W: Buda Hays, 70-35; 7

8. Cy-Fair (4-0); W: Cypress Creek, 41-7; 9

9. Denton Guyer (2-1); Idle; 10

10. Cedar Hill (2-0); W: Aledo, 27-17; 11

11. Cypress Bridgeland (4-0); W: Cypress Woods, 35-28; 14

12. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2); Idle; 15

13. Humble Atascocita (0-1); Idle; 16

14. Katy Tompkins (3-0); Idle; 17

15. Prosper (2-0); Idle; 19

16. Lewisville Marcus (3-0); Idle; 22

17. SA Northside Brandeis (3-0); W: SA Northside Clark, 39-6; 21

18. Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Arlington, 52-21; 25

19. Spring (3-0); W: Spring Westfield, 27-23; NR

20. Pearland Dawson(4-0); W: Pearland, 17-6; NR

21. Katy Taylor (4-0); W: Katy Seven Lakes, 49-31; 23

22. Spring Westfield (2-1); L: Spring, 27-23; 8

23. Rockwall (3-1); L: Dallas Highland Park, 46-18; 12

24. Southlake Carroll (1-1); Idle; 13

25. Cypress Ranch (2-1); Idle; NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Denton Ryan (3-0); W: Denton, 41-0; 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (2-0); W: Rockwall, 46-18; 2

3. Lancaster (2-0); W: Carrollton Smith, 82-6; 3

4. Richmond Foster (2-0); W: Rosenberg Terry, 51-14; 4

5. Cedar Park (4-0); W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 66-28; 6

6. Manvel (2-1); L: Galena Park North Shore, 49-14; 5

7. Longview (3-1); W: Beaumont West Brook, 51-28; 7

8. Lubbock Coronado (4-0); W: WF Rider, 51-13; 8

9. Frisco Lone Star (1-2); Idle; 9

10. CC Veterans Memorial (4-0); W: Gregory-Portland, 45-13; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Ennis (2-0); Idle; 1

2. Aledo (2-1); L: Cedar Hill, 27-17; 2

3. College Station A&M Consolidated (4-0); W: Willis, 21-0; 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0); W: Houston Northside, 60-0; 5

5. Frisco (3-0); Idle; 6

6. Mansfield Timberview (3-0); W: Cleburne, 27-18; 7

7. Texarkana Texas (3-0); Idle; 8

8. WF Rider (3-1); L: Lubbock Coronado, 51-13; 4

9. Lubbock Cooper (3-1); W: Lubbock Monterey, 49-8; 9

10. Liberty Hill (4-0); W: Austin Travis, 86-0; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Argyle (7-0); W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7; 1

2. Lampasas (5-0); W: Burnet, 45-7; 2

3. Waco La Vega (5-1); Idle; 3

4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-1); W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 42-13; 4

5. CC Calallen (5-2); W: CC Miller, 34-27; 5

6. Canyon (6-0); Idle; 6

7. Melissa (6-1); W: Anna, 50-14; 7

8. Springtown (7-1); W: WF Hirschi, 41-22; 8

9. El Campo (5-1); W: Freeport Brazosport, 35-14; 9

10. Paris (5-3); W: Terrell, 32-10; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1. Carthage (5-0); W: Jasper, 35-18; 1

2. West Orange-Stark (5-0); W: Orangefield, 51-7; 2

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2); W: Paris North Lamar, 56-0; 3

4. Jasper (5-1); L: Carthage, 35-18; 4

5. Gilmer (6-1); W: Pittsburg, 41-6; 7

6. Salado (7-1); W: China Spring, 28-14; 10

7. Wimberley (7-1); W: Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit; 9

8. China Spring (6-1); L: Salado, 28-14; 6

9. Caddo Mills (6-0); W: Farmersville, 70-14; NR

10. Glen Rose (7-0); W: Hillsboro, 40-0; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Brock (7-0); W: Ponder, 56-19; 1

2. Grandview (7-0); W: West, 58-14; 2

3. Shallowater (6-0); W: Denver City, 44-41; 5

4. Malakoff (4-2); Idle; 4

5. Mount Vernon (7-0); W: Bonham, forfeit; 7

6. Pottsboro (5-2); L: Mineola, 57-49 (OT); 3

7. Tuscola Jim Ned (5-1); W: Wall, 28-8; 10

8. Llano (7-0); W: Lago Vista, 44-27; 8

9. Columbus (6-1); W: Yoakum, 35-14; NR

10. Gladewater (6-2); W: Jefferson, 51-13; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Canadian (5-1) W: Dimmitt, 78-0; 1

2. Gunter (6-1); Idle; 2

3. Poth (7-0); W: Nixon-Smiley, 54-2; 4

4. Daingerfield (6-1); W: Redwater, 35-10; 3

5. East Bernard (7-1); W: Altair Rice, 20-0; 5

6. Spearman (6-1); W: Amarillo Highland Park, forfeit; 6

7. Franklin (5-2); W: Florence, 63-6; 7

8. Idalou (5-0); W: Abernathy, 42-14; 9

9. Childress (6-1); W: Friona, 50-26; 10

10. Waskom (6-0); W: Queen City, 56-7; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Shiner (7-0); W: Ganado, 57-0; 1

2. Refugio (7-0); W: Kenedy, 34-0; 2

3. Post (7-0); W: New Deal, 39-0; 3

4. Lindsay (8-0); W: Alvord, 35-7; 4

5. Joaquin (7-0); W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-0; 5

6. San Saba (5-1); W: Winters, 49-0; 6

7. Crawford (7-0); W: Rio Vista, 47-0; 7

8. Timpson (8-0); W: San Augustine, 56-14; 8

9. Cisco (4-3); W: De Leon, 48-6; 10

10. Normangee (7-0); W: Grapeland, 64-22; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Mart (7-0); W: Hubbard, 77-0; 1

2. Hamlin (7-0); W: Roscoe, 49-13; 2

3. Wellington (7-0); W: Memphis, 52-16; 3

4. Windthorst (6-1); W: Muenster, 18-7; 4

5. Wheeler (6-1); W: Shamrock, 39-16; 6

6. Albany (6-1); W: Ranger, 61-0; 7

7. McCamey (5-1); W: Wink, 38-33; NR

8. Christoval (6-1); W: Menard, 66-0; 8

9. Falls City (5-2); W: Runge, 56-20; 9

10. Vega (5-2); Idle; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week ; Prev rank

1. Westbrook (7-0); Idle; 1

2. Sterling City (7-0); Idle; 2

3. Gail Borden County (5-2) W: Meadow, 61-8; 3

4. Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 64-0; 4

5. May (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 51-0; 5

6. Happy (6-1) W: White Deer, 59-44; 6

7. Leakey (6-1) W: Medina, 56-6; 8

8. Knox City (4-2) W: Crowell, 55-8; 9

9. Gilmer Union Hill (7-0); W: Leverett's Chapel, 46-30; 7

10. Turkey Valley (6-0); W: Claude, 69-12; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Balmorhea (4-1); Idle; 1

2. Richland Springs (6-0); W: Cherokee, 84-81; 2

3. Matador Motley County (6-1); W: Afton Patton Springs, 48-0; 3

4. Calvert (5-2); W: Bryan Christian Homeschool; 4

5. Jayton (6-1); W: Garden City, 61-15; 5

6. Groom (6-1); Idle; 6

7. Klondike (7-0); W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 78-30; 7

8. Anton (8-0); W: Cotton Center, 70-6; 8

9. Ladonia Fannindel (6-0); Idle; NR

10. Follett (7-0); Idle; 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0); W: Plano Prestonwood, 55-14; 1

2. FW Nolan (3-0); W: FW All Saints, 41-27; 2

3. Plano John Paul II (1-1); Idle; 4

4. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3); L: De Soto, 62-29; 3

5. SA Cornerstone (5-1); W: Round Rock, 35-31; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 8; Prev rank

1. Austin Veritas (3-0); W: Marble Falls Faith, 44-30; 1

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1); Idle; 2

3. New Braunfels Christian (3-1); W: SA St. Mary's Hall, 52-6; 3

4. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-1); W: Austin Royals, 86-71; 5

5. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 4