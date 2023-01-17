Lamar Jackson next NFL team odds: Jets, Raiders, Patriots among favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback.

Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing in only 12 games. He missed the last five regular season games, plus the Ravens' AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore went 2-4 (including the playoffs) without Jackson during that span.

The 2018 league MVP played on his fifth-year option this past season. He's eligible for a new contract, but his camp and the Ravens haven't been able to come to terms on a long-term extension.

Jackson is one of the sport's best players when healthy. He can shred defenses in the passing attack and on the ground. He has scored a total of 125 touchdowns in five seasons. The concern with Jackson is durability. He has missed five games in each of the last two seasons, and his willingness to escape the pocket and run -- thus putting himself in harm's way more often -- makes him an injury risk.

Even if the Ravens can't work out a deal with Jackson, they could always franchise tag him. It would be an expensive move, but it's better than losing him as a free agent. They could also trade Jackson if the situation deteriorates.

What are some of the potential landing spots if he leaves the Ravens? Here are the latest betting odds for Jackson's next team from DraftKings Sportsbook (via B/R Betting).

New York Jets +250

Atlanta Falcons +350

Las Vegas Raiders +750

Carolina Panthers +750

New England Patriots +900

Washington Commanders +900

Miami Dolphins +1000

The Jets might have won 10-12 games in 2022 with a quarterback of Jackson's caliber. New York has a quality receiving corps, a couple good running backs and a strong defense. You could argue that the Jets are a meaningful quarterback upgrade away from being a real contender in the AFC. Mike White, Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco are not going to lead the Jets to the promised land.

The Las Vegas Raiders are another fascinating team to watch in the offseason. The Raiders will need a new quarterback if they trade Derek Carr. Las Vegas has been speculated as a potential landing spot for Tom Brady if he leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and decides to play in 2023.

The New England Patriots are an interesting inclusion on this list of odds. Starting quarterback Mac Jones took a step back in Year 2, but a new offensive coordinator could be enough to get him back on track. Jones had a solid rookie season in 2021 and helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

Jackson's future in Baltimore is likely to be one of the most prominent storylines of the offseason until a resolution is found.