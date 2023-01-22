Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the second half. The score was tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter when Los Angeles scored the first six points and pulled away to build its largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play. Powell scored 11 in the quarter, including nine early on.

“We got some pace going,” Leonard said of the second half. “And, obviously, we made some shots.”

After shooting 38.1% in the first half (16 for 42), Los Angeles shot 54.3% in the second half (19 of 35).

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 21.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue opened his postgame media session by flashing the “two” sign – as in wins at San Antonio on Friday and at Dallas for the team’s first winning streak since Dec. 26-27.

It came with Leonard and George playing in the same game for only the 18th time in 49 games this season because of various injuries.

“When our two main guys are playing, we’re a different team,” Lue said.

The Mavericks have lost four of their last five games and seven of 10.

“I thought the second half we just came out a little flat,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “Give them credit; they were the better team.”