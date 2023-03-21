Knicks Legend, Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed Dies at 80

New York Knicks icon and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member Willis Reed has died at the age of 80, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association.

Reed spent all 10 of his NBA seasons with the Knicks after being selected 10th overall in the 1964 NBA Draft. He went on to become a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection, the 1964-65 NBA Rookie of the Year, a 1969-70 All-Defensive Team member and the 1969-70 NBA MVP. For his career, Reed averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Reed’s most memorable moments came in the NBA Finals. He famously played through a thigh injury in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers and earned Finals MVP while leading New York to its first championship. He took home Finals MVP once again in 1973, the last time the Knicks won the NBA title.

Following his playing career, Reed coached the Knicks for 96 games between the 1977-78 and 1978-79 seasons. He spent four years as the head coach at Creighton from 1981-85 before later joining the New Jersey Nets, first as a head coach during the 1987-88 season before later entering their front office.

Bill Bradley, a former U.S. Senator and Willis’ former Knicks teammate, told The New York Times that Reed had congestive heart issues and that he had been under treatment at the Texas Heart Institute.