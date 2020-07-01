Joshua ISD

Joshua ISD Student-Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19, Workouts Suspended

Joe Little, NBC 7

After a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, Joshua ISD is temporarily suspending strength and conditioning workouts at Owl Stadium, the district announced Wednesday in a press release.

Workouts are set to resume on July 15, the district said, and all coaches and other athletes who may have come in close contact with the student-athlete have been notified.

According to the Dallas Morning News's Greg Riddle, at least 215 schools statewide have temporarily suspended summer workouts at some point -- some due to positive tests among participants and others due to the surge of cases throughout Texas.

